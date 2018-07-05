हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Flood like condition after rains create havoc in many parts of India

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about rains in India. Flood like condition after rains create havoc in many parts of India. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 15:36 PM IST
