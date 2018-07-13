हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti warns Delhi against breaking PDP

Speaking to reporters, Mehbooba Mufti said, ''If Delhi, tries to dismiss the voting rights of people like 1987, if it tries to create divisions and interfere like that then I think just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987...if it tries to break PDP like that then outcomes will be dangerous.''

Jul 13, 2018, 16:04 PM IST
