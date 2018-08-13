हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee dies at 89

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was put on ventilator support in a Kolkata-based hospital following a heart attack, died on Monday.

Aug 13, 2018, 13:16 PM IST
