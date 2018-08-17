हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to be cremated today

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to AIIMS with a kidney tract infection and chest congestion on June 11,he died on Thursday evening shortly after 5 pm. He was 93 years old. The last rites of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place at 4 pm today at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in Delhi.

Aug 17, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
