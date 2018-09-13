हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Four JeM terrorist killed in encounter in J&K

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Jammu and Kashmir where 4 terrorists have been killed in encounter in J&K. Watch full video to know more.

Sep 13, 2018, 17:00 PM IST
