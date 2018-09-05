हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Free CD for blinds to listen and learn

SGS Sisodia Nisar has been making CDs of audio lessons to help blind students learn. Sisodia's NGO provides education to blind students free of cost. Watch this video for more information.

Sep 05, 2018, 20:33 PM IST
