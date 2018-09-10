हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fuel price continues to rise: Petrol hits record high of Rs 80.73 in Delhi, Rs 88.12 in Mumbai

The fuel prices continued on its upward trajectory, with the price of Petrol touching Rs 80.73/litre in Delhi and Rs 88.12/litre in Mumbai.

Sep 10, 2018, 09:42 AM IST
