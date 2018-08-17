हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Funeral procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to leave from BJP HQ at 1PM

The funeral of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be held at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in Delhi today at 4 pm. The funeral procession will leave from the BJP headquarters around 1 PM.

Aug 17, 2018, 16:21 PM IST
People shout slogans in name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee outside BJP HQ

