Gagan Shakti 2018: IAF tests long-range striking capabilities, Sukhoi jet refuelled mid-air

In a joint operation with Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force on Saturday conducted long-range maritime air exercise – Gagan Shakti – in the Western Seaboard. One highlight of the exercise was IL-78 flight refuelling IAF aircraft midair. According to the IAF, the re-fuelling ensures "long range striking capabilities".