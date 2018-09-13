हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ganesh Chaturthi: Meet Vijay who paints Ganesh blindfold

Meet Vijay who has been painting Ganesh since the age of 3 and can now do it blindfold. He was featured in Limca Book of records. Watch this video for more information.

Sep 13, 2018, 08:38 AM IST
