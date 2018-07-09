हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead in jail, week after wife said he would be targeted

Dreaded gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside district jail in Baghpat. Bajrangi's wife Seema Singh had recently alleged that Special Task Force was hatching a conspiracy to eliminate her husband inside jail premises.

Jul 09, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
