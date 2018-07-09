हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside Baghpat jail

Munna Bajrangi, a dreaded gangster was shot dead inside the jail at Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Monday. Bajrangi was to be produced in court this morning.

Jul 09, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
