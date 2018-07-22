हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ghaziabad building collapse: 5 rescued from debris

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, present at the spot, is trying to clear the debris fast to rescue several others who are still feared trapped inside.

Jul 22, 2018, 19:00 PM IST
