हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ghaziabad building collapse: CM Adityanath order action against guilty

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs DM & SSP Ghaziabad to visit the site of building collapse in Ghaziabad, to take immediate action for rescue operations along with NDRF and lodge an FIR and take action against those guilty.

Jul 22, 2018, 20:54 PM IST
Next
Video

Taal Thok Ke: How long can Kashmir afford martyrs to terror causes?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close