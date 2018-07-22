हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ghaziabad building collapse - Ground Report

At least one person has been killed and nine others injured after a five-storey building collapsed in Ghaziabad. Police and fire department along with the National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) have initiated the rescue and aid operations at the site.

Jul 22, 2018, 18:50 PM IST
