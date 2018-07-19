हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goa bans fish import from neighbouring states till July end

The Goa government on Wednesday banned fish imports from outside the state till the end of July month, in view of the scare of formalin being found in it.

Jul 19, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
