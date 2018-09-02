हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Government is trying to distract people from real issues, says Robert Vadra

FIR has been filed against businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over alleged irregularities in a string of land deals in Gurgaon. Wadra denied the charges, saying it was attempt to distract people from "real issues".

Sep 02, 2018, 08:54 AM IST
Next
Video

'News 100: India vs England 4th test day; Sam Curran played a fighting knock

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close