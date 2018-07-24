हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Government misled nation on Rafale deal, breach of privilege: Congress

The Congress today said there was no clause in a 2008 pact between India and France that prevents the government from divulging price details of the Rafale deal.

Jul 24, 2018, 13:28 PM IST
