Government moved 5 crore people out of poverty in four years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government has moved five crore people out of poverty in four years, and emphasized that the Centre is committed to bringing those left behind in the development race into the mainstream.

Aug 29, 2018, 14:52 PM IST
