हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Governor accepts Telangana Cabinet resolution to dissolve Assembly

The Telangana Cabinet has decided to dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate.

Sep 06, 2018, 15:22 PM IST
Next
Video

SC legalizes same-sex relations between consenting adults