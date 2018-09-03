हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Govindas gear up for Dahi Handi festival in Maharashtra

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Monday, Mumbai's Dadar and Walkeshwar area, Dahi Handi is being celebrated in a very traditional way. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 03, 2018, 13:34 PM IST
Next
Video

Positive News of the day: Watch positive news stories of September 3rd, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close