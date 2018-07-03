हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Govt tells SC: Aligarh Muslim University not a minority institution

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Central government which has told Supreme Court that AMU is not a minority institution.

Jul 03, 2018, 14:56 PM IST
