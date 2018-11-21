हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Grand alliance in Jammu and Kashmir? PDP-Congress may join hands to form govt backed by NC

In a potentially far-reaching realignment of political forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP, Congress and the National Conference appear to be joining hands to form a popular government, sources in the three parties indicated on Tuesday.

Nov 21, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
