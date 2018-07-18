हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Greater Noida Building Collapse: 3 dead, over 50 feared trapped

The authorities have arrested the owner of the land, Ganga Sharan Dwivedi, broker Qasim and one more person in this connection. An FIR has also been registered and a team led by Additional District Magistrate has been constituted to probe the incident.

Jul 18, 2018, 14:16 PM IST
