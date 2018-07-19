हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Greater Noida Building collapse: 3 members of Priyanka's family are still trapped

The tragic incident took place in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village on Tuesday night when a six-storey under-construction fell on an adjacent four-storey building. Three of the victims have been identified as Ranjit, Shamshad and Priyanka. Three members of Priyanka's family were still trapped, Singh said after her body was pulled out.

Jul 19, 2018, 12:46 PM IST
Next
Video

Greater Noida Building collapse: Watch how ceiling fan saved Umar's life

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close