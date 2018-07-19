हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Greater Noida building collapse: 36 hours later, 9 bodies recovered

The death toll in the Greater Noida’s Shah Beri tragedy rose to 9 with the rescuers recovering four bodies from the debris today. With NDRF men deploying JCBs in a frantic bid to look for survivors.

Jul 19, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
