हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Greater Noida building collapse: Our first priority right now is to provide help, says Mahesh Sharma

At least three people have been killed and over 50 feared trapped under the debris of the two under-construction buildings in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village, which collapsed late on Tuesday. Use of poor quality building construction material and violation of safety norms is believed to be the main reason behind the mishap.

Jul 18, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
Next
Video

Greater Noida building collapse: 3 dead bodies recovered, 3 arrested

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close