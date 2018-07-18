हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Greater Noida Building Collapse: Rescue operation underway

In a tragic accident, a six-storey under-construction building fell on top of another four-storey under-construction building in Greater Noida Noida’s Shah Beri village on Tuesday night.

Jul 18, 2018, 08:44 AM IST
Six-storey under-construction building collapses in Greater Noida, several still trapped

