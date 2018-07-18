हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Greater Noida Buildings Collapse: UP CM Yogi suspends project manager, assistance project manager

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest update on Greater Noida buildings collapse in which UP CM Yogi Adityanath has suspended project manager, assistance project manager. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 18, 2018, 23:18 PM IST
