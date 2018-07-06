हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Green Corridor helps live heart reach hospital from Delhi Airport in 20 Minutes

The Delhi Traffic Police today provided a green corridor for a live heart from the Indira Gandhi International Airport to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences covering the distance in just 20 minutes.

Jul 06, 2018, 23:04 PM IST
