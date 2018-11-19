हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ground report on Amritsar Grenade Blast

3 persons were killed while several others injured as bike borne assailants hurled grenade at a religious gathering in Nirankarai Bhavan in Adliwal village near Amritsar. NIA has reached Amritsar for further investigation

Nov 19, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
