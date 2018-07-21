हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GST Council meet: Simpler return process approved

The GST Council on Saturday approved the new return formats and associated changes in law. Tax on bamboo flooring has been reduced to 12% and sanitary napkins have been exempted from GST.

Jul 21, 2018, 22:04 PM IST
