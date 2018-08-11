हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Gujarat: WhatsApp group "Mission Go Green"

In Gujarat's Surat there exists a WhatsApp group that is trying to bring a positive change in the lives of people. It reaches out to people with plants as soon as it receives any message on WhatsApp.

Aug 11, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
Next
Video

Part of under-construction flyover collapse on NH-28, Uttar Pradesh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close