हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Gujarat's building's wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall

A building wall collapsed because of heavy rainfall in Gujarat. The construction of other buildings were going on near that wall.

Jul 16, 2018, 16:06 PM IST
Next
Video

Katrina Kaif turns 35; Here's looking back at Kat's long journey to Bollywood

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close