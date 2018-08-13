हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Hamirpur: Temple submerges in water after heavy rain

Many parts in Himachal Pradesh are affected because of heavy rainfall and river water in Hamirpur district have crossed the danger mark. Watch video to know more:

Aug 13, 2018, 20:02 PM IST
Next
Video

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Rahul Gandhi has no sense of foreign policy

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close