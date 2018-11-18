हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Haryana CM blame girls for rape instead of protecting them in his state

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has sparked a fresh controversy over his remarks on rape incidents. At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, he said, "The incidents of rape have not increased. Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well.

Nov 18, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
