Haryana: Gurugram Police registers case against Robert Vadra, ex CM Hooda

Gurugram Police on Saturday registered a case against Robert Vadra, former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda and Onkareshwar Properties in connection with a land fraud case. watch this video to know more.

Sep 01, 2018, 21:36 PM IST
