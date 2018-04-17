हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Headlines: SC to hear plea to transfer Kathua rape case to Chandigarh on April 27

SC to hear plea to transfer Kathua rape case to Chandigarh on April 27. Watch to know more updates.

Apr 17, 2018, 08:00 AM IST
Video

