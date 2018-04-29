हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Headlines: Truck runs over a bike, 4 members of a family killed

A truck ran over a bike in UP's Bareilly. 4 members of a family died in this accident.

Apr 29, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
