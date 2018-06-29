हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heavy Rain in Uttarkashi chokes National highway

Heavy rains in Uttarkashi has blocked the national highway causing distress to the commuters. Authorities are trying to clear the path at the earliest.

Jun 29, 2018, 15:22 PM IST
