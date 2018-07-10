हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heavy Rainfall in Raipur, Police stations and govt office flooded

Raipur is seeing heavy rain and flooding in the area. govt offices, hospital even police station saw knee-deep water.

Jul 10, 2018, 14:52 PM IST
