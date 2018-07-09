हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, traffic hit due to water logging

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai city, after which several areas faced severe water-logging, traffic was diverted along many routes, and railway services were partially affected.

Jul 09, 2018, 11:54 AM IST
