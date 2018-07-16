हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Heavy rains create flood-like situation; water flows into hospital in Maharashtra's Gondia

Heavy rains have created flood-like situation in Gujarat and Maharashtra, such is the condition that water is flowing into the female ward of a hospital in Maharashtra's Gondia. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 12:48 PM IST
Next
Video

Bus full of passengers got stuck in flood waters in Madhya Pradesh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close