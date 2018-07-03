हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Heavy rains in Mumbai; Portion of footover bridge collapses near Andheri

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Mumbai where a portion of footover bridge collapses near Andheri station. Watch this video for more info!

Jul 03, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
