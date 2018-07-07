हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; IMD warns of 5 more days of heavy rainfall

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Saturday morning, again leaving large parts of the city waterlogged. However, local trains - the usual barometer of the city's normalcy - have not been affected so far. The weatherman has predicted very heavy rainfall in the Konkan region over the next five days.

Jul 07, 2018, 21:12 PM IST
