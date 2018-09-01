हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heavy rains lash national capital

Rain in several parts of Delhi early this morning has cooled down the humid city, bringing some relief for the residents of the national capital. Flooding on busy roads, however, remains a concern for motorists and pedestrians.

Sep 01, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
Heavy rains in parts Delhi leave roads flooded

