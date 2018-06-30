हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heavy rains lash parts of Kashmir, authorities issue advisory

A flood alert has been sounded in south and central Kashmir, with water levels in the Jhelum river rising after heavy rains over the last two days.

Jun 30, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
