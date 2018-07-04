हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Heavy rains wreaks havoc in Munsyari tehsil of Pithoragarh district

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on heavy rains that have created a havoc in Munsyari tehsil of Pithoragarh district.

Jul 04, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
Next
Video

Both routes of Amarnath Yatra shut, after landslide kills 5, injures 3

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close