हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Heavy showers bring relief across Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Delhi and its neighbourhood regions on Friday afternoon, bringing relief from the sweltering and humid weather conditions over the past few days.

Jul 13, 2018, 19:48 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: Ousted Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif flying home to face jail

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close