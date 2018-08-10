हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Heavy showers lash Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR

The Met department has predicted rain to continue for most parts of the day and could spill over into the weekend as well. While the mercury will remain in the early 30s, a rise in humidity is likely to cause discomfort.

Aug 10, 2018, 16:02 PM IST
